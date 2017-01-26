23-year-old arrested for driving dangerously along PIE

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old driver was arrested for driving dangerously along the Pan Island Expressway towards Tuas last Friday evening (Jan 20), police said in a news release on Thursday.

The driver allegedly weaved through traffic dangerously at about 5.45pm. A police report was later lodged on Jan 22 and he was arrested the next day, according to the police.

According to a video uploaded on Facebook page Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road on Jan 21, the car was identified as a blue Toyota Prius.

Motorists caught for dangerous driving under Section 64(1) of the Road Traffic Act, Chapter 276, will lose their driving licences and shall be liable to a fine of up to S$3,000 or a maximum jail term of 12 months, or both, if convicted.

The police reiterated that motorists are urged to drive safely and to abide strictly to traffic rules and regulations.