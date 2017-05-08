23-year-old Singaporean dies after falling from hotel room in Bali: Report

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old Singaporean tourist died after falling from his hotel room in Bali, Indonesia.

The undergraduate identified as Ong Chee Seng had been consuming magic mushrooms mixed with orange juice on Saturday (May 6) when he expressed the urge to jump from his fifth-floor room at the Terrace Hotel in the Legian area, Tribun Bali cited police as saying.

The report said his friend, 23-year-old undergraduate Lee Yun Ju, had tried to stop him, but was not strong enough and Mr Ong fell to his death on an alleyway behind Akmani Hotel.

A spokesperson for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday that "the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta is rendering consular assistance to the family of the deceased Singaporean".