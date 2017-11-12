230 homes fitted with more efficient water closets : PUB

SINGAPORE: More efficient water closets have been installed in 230 households, Singapore's national water agency, PUB said on Sunday (Nov 12).



This is part of the first phase of a three-year project which aims to help eligible families living in older Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats replace their non-water efficient nine-litre water closets with more water-efficient ones for free.



The cost for the replacement is borne fully by PUB.



Based on water usage from households that have replaced their water closets, the replacement can reduce daily water usage by an average of 10 per cent, said PUB.



Households can also save up to five litres of water per flush and their water bills could be cut by 10 per cent as a result.



As of end October, notification letters have been sent to 2,500 eligible households and of this, 30 per cent have agreed to the replacement.



The second phase of the project, which commenced in October, will see notification letters being progressively sent to the remaining 19,000 eligible households and is expected to be completed by May 2018.



Households that do not qualify for the scheme can replace their water closets at a discounted rate from the Singapore Pumbling Society. The replacement of a nine-litre water closet to a more water efficient one typically costs S$450 but HDB homeowners can get it at S$250.

