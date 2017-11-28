24 arrested for various offences in week-long enforcement blitz

SINGAPORE: A total of 24 people have been arrested for various offences in a week-long enforcement operation in Sembawang, Yishun, Ang Mo Kio, Serangoon, Hougang, Sengkang and Punggol, said the police on Tuesday (Nov 28).

During the operation which ended on Monday, five men and a woman were arrested for their alleged involvement in unlicensed moneylending and harassment activities.



One mobile phone and related paraphernalia were seized, said the police.



Separately, 16 women were arrested for allegedly advertising sexual services online and operating within residential areas. Cash amounting to S$3,100 and 18 mobile phones were seized.

One man was arrested for stealing and one woman was arrested traffic related offences.

According to the police, the operation involved officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). A total of 504 people, 63 vehicles and 46 residential and commercial units were checked.

Investigations into all the suspects are ongoing.