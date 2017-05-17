24 foreigners arrested for prostitution at Jalan Besar hotel

SINGAPORE: Twenty four foreigners - 23 women and a man - were arrested at a hotel along Jalan Besar Road on Wednesday (May 17) for their suspected involvement in vice activities.

According to the police, the suspects have been advertising their sexual services on different websites and online platforms. Potential customers can then book the services via mobile phone numbers or email addresses provided on those websites.

During the raid on Wednesday, condoms and lubricants were seized, said the police. It added that the suspects, aged between 20 and 33, were in Singapore on social visit passes.

The suspects are aged between 20 and 33. (Photo: SPF)

(Photo: SPF)

The police have been clamping down on vice activities. In April, 13 people were arrested in forested areas along Kaki Bukit, and a "high-class" Russian vice ring was busted earlier this month.

Under the Women’s Charter, anyone who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person, faces up to five years' jail and a fine of up to S$10,000.



The same penalties apply to anyone convicted of being the tenant, occupier or person in charge of a brothel.