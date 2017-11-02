24-year-old man arrested for stealing milk powder

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing formula milk from various supermarkets.

The police said in a news release on Thursday (Nov 2) that they received several reports of milk powder being stolen since Oct 30.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the thefts took place in the Bishan and Toa Payoh area, and at least 16 tins of milk powder were stolen in the latest incident.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, and he will be charged in court on Friday.

If convicted, he may be jailed up to seven years and fined.