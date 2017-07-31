25-year-old suspect arrested for role in police impersonation scam

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old Taiwanese woman has been arrested in connection with a police impersonation scam.

In a news release on Monday (Jul 31), police said they had received a report on Saturday from a 23-year-old woman, stating that she received a call from an unknown person who claimed to be a police officer.

The victim was told she was being investigated for money laundering offences and was told to provide her banking details. Upon doing so, she discovered S$100,000 was credited to her account from an unknown source. She was then told to withdraw the money and deliver it to the suspect.

Officers from Bedok Police Division helped establish the identity of the suspect and she was arrested on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that she is believed to be involved in at least three other similar cases amounting to more than S$180,000.

She will be charged in court on Tuesday with the offence of dishonestly receiving stolen property. If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison or a fine, or both.