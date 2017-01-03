250 preschool kids from low-income families receive additional support

SINGAPORE: It's the first day of school and a fresh start on Tuesday (Jan 3) for about 250 children enrolled in 10 preschools who have been selected to be part of the Early Childhood Development Agency’s KidSTART scheme.

The children from low-income families now have the support of professionals who will work closely with teachers and parents to monitor the students' progress and make sure they attend school.

The KidSTART initiative, first announced at last year's Budget, aims to reach out to 1,000 children from vulnerable and low-income families in five neighbourhoods - Boon Lay, Bukit Merah, Geylang Serai, Kreta Ayer and Taman Jurong - in three years.



It targets children up to six years old, giving them access to a slew of programmes that include early access to health, learning and developmental support. These are provided at selected preschools from two partner anchor operators, PAP Community Foundation and NTUC First Campus.

Both anchor operators are in the process of hiring more professionals, known as child enabling executives (CEE), to help track the students' progress. Currently, eight of those executives are serving the 250 children in 10 preschools, which means some have had to divide their time between different centres.



These CEEs must be trained in social work or early childhood. They can also provide referrals to other programmes, like the Focused Language Assistance in Reading (FLAiR) under the Ministry of Education, to support the children’s developmental needs.

IMPROVED SCHOOL ATTENDANCE

Parents' response has been good, said Social and Family Development Minister Tan Chuan-Jin during his visit on Tuesday to My First Skool at Boon Lay Drive, where 25 out of about 90 kids are registered under KidSTART.

“Early intervention makes a lot of difference to children, especially for those in lower-income families who are more vulnerable and who may not be getting as much exposure as perhaps other children," said Mr Tan. "It really is a holistic approach - it's not just about the children, we're working with the families, supporting them, working with the schools and getting the community involved.”



The minister also noted the “very important role” of child enabling executives, as they help to build relationships with parents.



“(This) is actually very critical, because once you establish that trust, I think parents begin to have a connection with the childcare”, Mr Tan added.



As a result, children are attending school more regularly. At My First Skool at Boon Lay Drive, attendance has improved from 60 per cent to 80 per cent. Parents have also become more active in attending school programmes and events. Teachers, on the other hand, can better focus on the children's education because of the additional support they receive from child enabling executives.

The programme will be expanded to nine more preschools this year.