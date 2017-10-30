26 migrant workers sent to hospital after Tuas lorry accident

SINGAPORE: Twenty-six migrant workers were taken to hospital following an accident involving two lorries in Tuas early on Monday (Oct 30) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the accident at 6.35am and "dispatched its resources" to the junction of Tuas Crescent and Tuas South Avenue 5.

Upon arrival, it freed "two trapped victims" using a hydraulic spreader. Channel NewsAsia understands the victims were trapped in the cabin of one of the lorries.

The 26 workers were taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, SCDF added.

One Chinese national worker is in the high dependency unit and in stable condition, the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) said in a statement. Another three workers - two Chinese nationals and one Bangladeshi national - will be kept overnight in the hospital for further observation. The remaining workers have been discharged.

"The MWC has been in contact with the authorities, hospital administrators and the employers of all the affected workers since being alerted to the accident," it said.

"The employers have assured us that they will be providing all the necessary guarantees for their workers’ treatment. We have also advised the employer that as the accident might fall under the definitions of a workplace injury, it would be advisable to submit the necessary accident reports and work injury compensation filings for the Ministry of Manpower’s consideration," MWC added.

Channel NewsAsia understands that one of the lorries had rear-ended the other lorry, which had stopped suddenly at the traffic light on Tuas South Avenue 5.

The 26 workers who were taken to the hospital were all from the lorry that had rear-ended the vehicle in front of it.

The police said investigations are ongoing.