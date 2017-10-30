26 taken to hospital after Tuas accident involving 2 lorries

SINGAPORE: Twenty-six people were taken to hospital following an accident involving two lorries in Tuas early on Monday (Oct 30) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the accident at 6.35am and "despatched its resources" to the junction of Tuas Crescent and Tuas South Avenue 5.

Upon arrival it freed "two trapped victims" using a hydraulic spreader. Channel NewsAsia understands the victims were trapped in the cabin of one of the lorries.

Twenty-six people were taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, SCDF added.

