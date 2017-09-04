27 drivers caught in July for violating private-hire car regulations

SINGAPORE: Twenty-seven drivers were caught in July flouting new regulations for the burgeoning private-hire car industry, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Sep 4).



Twenty-three drivers were caught obscuring or altering decals that mark their vehicles as private-hire cars or driving private-hire cars without them.



Another four were caught driving without a Private Hire Car Driver’s Vocational Licence (PDVL) or concession letter that allows them to provide chauffeured services while awaiting confirmation of the licence.



Offenders may have their PDVL revoked, or their concession letter withdrawn and their existing licence applications rejected. First time offenders may face a fine of up to S$1,000, up to three-months’ jail, or both, while repeat offenders face harsher penalties.

About 42,000 chauffeured private hire cars had decals attached to them by the end of July, a substantial increase from the 27,000 reported in mid-June.



As of June, there were 43,385 chauffeured private hire cars in Singapore. This number may rise as LTA had received 50,600 applications for the PDVL by Jul 31.



From Jul 1, chauffeured private-hire cars were required to display tamper-evident decals to facilitate enforcement against errant drivers.



A total of 131 drivers were also booked by LTA for parking or stopping at taxi stands.

