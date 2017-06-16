27 Sungei Road vendors assigned stalls at hawker centres: NEA

Authorities will also give the vendors a 50 per cent rebate on market rental for two years to help with the transition.

SINGAPORE: With less than a month before the iconic Thieves' Market at Sungei Road closes, 27 vendors have been allocated lock-up stalls at several hawker centres across Singapore, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in an update on Friday (Jun 16).

These vendors will get a 50 per cent rebate on their rental for the first two years, as they had submitted their application for a stall by the Jun 15 deadline in order to be eligible for the rebate. It is offered to them on a "goodwill basis", to help them in their transition, said NEA.

More than 40 lock-up stalls had been set aside for those affected by the closure, at a market rent which ranges from S$240 to S$900.

The site of the flea market, officially known as the Sungei Road Hawking Zone (SRHZ), will close on Jul 10 this year. Authorities said in February that the land will be used for "ground preparation works to facilitate future residential development use".

In a statement on Friday, NEA said some vendors from the flea market have already begun operations at their lock-up stalls in hawker centres like Chinatown Market and Golden Mile Centre. It added that others have taken up stalls at North Bridge Road Market and Food Centre, Tekka Market, Upper Cross Street Market, Bendemeer Market and Block 210 Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market.

The 40 lock-up stalls set aside for them is on top of the hawker stalls vendors can bid for under NEA's monthly tender. However, getting a stall through the monthly tender would not entitle them to any rental rebates.

"The Government stands ready to help any SRHZ user with the various assistance options and will continue to keep in touch with SRHZ users," said NEA.