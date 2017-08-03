278 dockless bicycles impounded so far in 2017: LTA

SINGAPORE: A total of 278 dockless bicycles have been impounded by authorities so far this year, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Aug 3).

70 dockless bikes were impounded by AMEOs in July. (Photo: LTA)

In a Facebook post, LTA said its Active Mobility Enforcement Officers (AMEOs) have impounded 212 oBikes, 65 Mobikes, and one ofo bike. In July itself, 70 dockless bikes that were parked indiscriminately and not removed within the notice period were impounded.





LTA also reminded bike-sharing users to park in designated spaces so that subsequent riders can easily locate the bikes, and to minimise obstruction and inconvenience to path users.

In April, oBike introduced a points system to penalise users who illegally park and bike hog. Ofo bike also launched a credit system in June after some of its users were arrested for abusing the dockless bicycles.

