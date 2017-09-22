28 bus drivers caught for illegally touting bus services

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is stepping up its enforcement efforts to nab bus drivers who solicit passengers in public places.

More frequent checks are being conducted at high-traffic areas, potential hotspots and areas where LTA has received a high volume of public feedback about.

Between Jan 1, 2015 and Dec 31, 2016, LTA caught 28 bus touts, the transport authority said in a news release on Friday (Sep 22).



LTA charged two drivers, fined 14 drivers and issued warnings to 12 drivers.

While touting cases have reduced from 19 in 2015 to 11 last year, LTA noted that a small number of errant drivers continue to operate at various hotspots.

REPEAT OFFENDERS

One repeat offender, Cheng Nam Wee, was caught soliciting passengers last year at the taxi stands of East Coast Seafood Centre on Oct 15 and at the Sentosa Beach Station on Dec 10 during one of LTA's enforcement checks.

He approached potential passengers, mainly tourists, and quoted flat fares of up to S$50, a pricier option than taking regular taxis.

Cheng was warned and was made to pay composition sums for illegal solicitation but continued to tout his services.

He was convicted on Jul 11 and was fined S$800 for the two occasions he had touted his services. His vocational license was also revoked by LTA on Aug 29.

LTA’s Group Director of Public Transport Yeo Teck Guan said LTA will continue to work with stakeholders to address the issue of bus touts.

“The Authority takes such errant behaviour seriously so as to protect commuters’ interests and the integrity of our transport system. We will continue to carry out regular enforcement checks to deter errant bus operators and will not hesitate to take stiff action," he said.

Under the Road Traffic Rules, bus drivers caught touting their services will be fined S$500 and repeat offenders will be prosecuted in court.