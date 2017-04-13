29-year-old woman arrested for trying to bribe 3 police officers

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old woman has been arrested for attempting to bribe three police officers, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Thursday (Apr 13).



The suspect repeatedly offered the officers "a sum of money" as an inducement to let her go when they conducted anti-vice operations along Stamford Road at about 3pm on Tuesday. This was despite a warning to the suspect that bribery is a serious offence, police said.

The officers, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chan Wai Hoong, Station Inspector (SI) Ng Bak Guan and Corporal Ruby Yau from Central Division, rejected the bribe and arrested her for attempting to bribe a police officer.

“Every police officer bears upon their shoulders the trust from the public to uphold the highest standards of integrity and to be fair and impartial,” said SI Ng. “This must never be shaken.”

The case has been referred to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) for investigations, and the suspect is also being investigated for her suspected involvement in vice activities, police said.