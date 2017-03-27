2G network to be completely shut by Apr 18

SINGAPORE: There will be no more 2G services from Apr 1, as telcos in Singapore will shut down their networks in stages.

The shutdown will be completed by Apr 18, said the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), together with Singtel, StarHub and M1, in a joint press release.

It was announced in January that the sale of 2G mobile phones will be disallowed from the start of this year.

The retirement of the 2G network was announced in 2015, and the freed up radio frequency will be allocated to mobile network operators for the provision of 3G, 4G or more advanced mobile services, they added.

IMDA and the operators urged all remaining 2G mobile users to switch to 3G or 4G handsets as soon as possible, and assured them that they will be able to retain their numbers and subscription plan at no additional cost and no re-contract.