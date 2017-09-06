2kg of cannabis seized in drug bust, 3 arrested

SINGAPORE: About 2kg of cannabis and 466g of heroin - with a combined street value of more than S$51,000 - were seized in a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation on Tuesday (Sep 5).

In a news release issued on Wednesday, CNB said it also arrested three suspected drug traffickers in Woodlands Town Garden, where the operation was held.

Officers had been deployed to the area to conduct surveillance on a suspected drug trafficker, a 29-year-old Singaporean man they spotted arriving at a car park in a car at about 11am.

Shortly after, they saw a motorcyclist - a 26-year-old Malaysian man - approaching the car, opening the front passenger door and handing a bag over to the first suspect.

The motorcyclist and a 21-year-old male Malaysian he later picked up were arrested before they could leave the car park, while the Singaporean driver was apprehended at the junction of Jalan Toa Payoh and Upper Serangoon Road.

CNB said the drugs, packed in bundles, were recovered from the front passenger seat of the car, along with more than S$4,000 in cash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investigations into the suspects are ongoing.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those convicted of trafficking in more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty. According to CNB, 1kg of the drug is enough to feed the addiction of about 143 abusers for a week.