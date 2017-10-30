3,000 jobs in financial services sector to be created annually under new Industry Transformation Map

SINGAPORE: Despite a better performance compared to other sectors in a sluggish economy, the financial services sector in Singapore has set itself a new and ambitious benchmark - achieving better productivity, a higher growth than the overall economy and creating thousands of jobs each year up to 2020.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced this with the launch of the Industry Transformation Map (ITM) for the sector on Monday (Oct 30).



The ITM outlines growth strategies for the sector, which includes focusing on supporting Asia’s development, introducing programmes to upgrade skills and leveraging technological advancements within the sector.



The ITM is the 12th to be launched as part of the Government’s S$4.5 billion plan announced during last year’s Budget to transform Singapore’s economy.



Providing details, MAS board member Ong Ye Kung said the ITM is expected to achieve a 4.3 per cent industry GDP growth each year over the medium term. This is “nearly twice” as fast as the overall economy, he said.



Mr Ong, who is also Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills), said more than half, or 2.4 per cent of the growth will be driven by productivity.

“This is a strategic plan for the future of the sector, and is the product of months of deliberations between the industry and MAS,” Mr Ong said.



“Financial services is an important contributor to the Singapore economy, accounting for about 12 per cent of GDP and providing good jobs for about 154,000 people.”



Mr Ong said the ITM will also aim to create 3,000 jobs in the financial services sector such as in banks and fund management companies in the next three years. An additional 1,000 jobs in the financial technology (FinTech) sector will be created each year up to 2020.



He added that MAS has a vision for Singapore to be a leading global finance centre in Asia, and one that connects global markets, supports Asia’s development while serving the local economy.



AMONG THE STRATEGIES: A HUB FOR WEALTH AND FUND MANAGEMENT, ENTERPRISE FINANCING



Against a backdrop of greater competition in wealth management from economies like Hong Kong and Switzerland, MAS said it is working with the industry to develop Singapore into a “centre of excellence for wealth management technology and innovation”.



In a media release, it said the ITM will also deepen the wealth management talent pool, to provide “comprehensive, high-quality wealth advisory solutions”.



And rather than going offshore to places like Cayman Islands, the idea is to attract big players to Singapore instead. MAS said it is leveraging its external fund management programme to “anchor deeper asset management capabilities in Singapore”.



“MAS is also working with the industry to position Singapore as a regional fund domiciliation hub through the Singapore Variable Capital Company framework,” it said in its release.



It said Singapore would also build private market funding platforms to enable Asian growth companies gain access to a wider network of investors.



This comes amidst a global trend of more companies choosing to stay private than getting listed on the stock exchange.



USING TECHNOLOGY TO INCREASE EFFICIENCY IN THE SECTOR



MAS said a key focus of the ITM will be to ensure technological adoption becomes pervasive across the financial services sector.



It said it would step up efforts to encourage financial institutions to enhance connectivity and collaborate with them to create common utilities such as electronic payments and digital ID.



MAS said it would also invest in research and development (R&D) to develop new solutions and expand cross-border agreements with other FinTech centres, in a bid to help Singapore grow as a base for start-ups in this sector.



Technology can also be harnessed further to simplify financial institutions’ regulatory compliance.



MORE AND BETTER JOBS FOR A STRONG SINGAPORE CORE



Finally, MAS said the financial services sector’s tailored road map would provide for an active SkillsFuture programme to help workers build “world-class skills” and maintain a strong Singapore core.



“With digitalisation and automation, job roles will evolve, and existing professionals must be equipped with new skills and competencies,” it said.



It will work with stakeholders such as financial institutions, tripartite partners and institutes of higher learning to build a pipeline of specialised talent, especially in sub-sectors such as information technology.

The collaboration would also allow professionals to be reskilled and redeployed into areas of job growth through the professional conversion programmes.



“When an existing activity is disrupted and jobs become at risk, the tendency is to lay off staff,” Mr Ong said.



“But this cannot be the solution of first resort. For professionals who have honed their craft over many years, a large part of what they already know can be reapplied within the financial services sector or in adjacent sectors.”



Mr Ong said that without addressing the concerns of those affected by change, there can be no change, and by extension, no innovation.



“We have to get this right, or else fail in our quest to push for continuous innovation,” he said.



Mr Ong said that MAS will therefore work with financial institutions in implementing Professional Conversion Programmes (PCPs) to help staff move into new jobs, especially in growth areas such as technology and compliance.

