3,100 cartons of contraband cigarettes seized at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A total of 3,100 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in a Malaysian-registered lorry were seized at Tuas Checkpoint, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a news release on Friday (Jun 30).



At about 3.34am on Thursday, customs officers at Tuas Checkpoint directed the 31-year-old Malaysian lorry driver for further checks. The driver was accompanied by a 21-year-old Malaysian man.

During their checks, the officers found the duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed within a consignment that had been declared to contain biscuits.

The Malaysian-registered lorry used in the smuggling of duty-unpaid cigarettes. (Photo: ICA)

The two men, as well as the cigarettes and vehicle, have been handed over to Singapore Customs for investigations.



The total duty and Goods and Services Tax evaded amounted to about S$240,560 and S$17,820, respectively, ICA said.



