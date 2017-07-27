3,200 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized at Woodlands Checkpoint
SINGAPORE: A total of 3,200 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized by authorities at Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday morning (Jul 27), said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).
During a vehicle check at about 6am, an ICA officer noticed anomalies in the scanned images of a Malaysia-registered lorry, which was declared to be carrying a shipment of wafer cup cones and chocolate dips. The cigarettes were found among the goods ferried.
ICA said the total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) of the cigarettes evaded totalled S$248,320 and S$18,400 respectively.
The 34-year-old Malaysian male driver, the lorry and the duty-unpaid cigarettes have been handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigations.