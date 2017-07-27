3,200 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A total of 3,200 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized by authorities at Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday morning (Jul 27), said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).



During a vehicle check at about 6am, an ICA officer noticed anomalies in the scanned images of a Malaysia-registered lorry, which was declared to be carrying a shipment of wafer cup cones and chocolate dips. The cigarettes were found among the goods ferried.



Lorry used in the attempted smuggling of duty-unpaid cigarettes. (Photo: ICA)

ICA said the total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) of the cigarettes evaded totalled S$248,320 and S$18,400 respectively.

The 34-year-old Malaysian male driver, the lorry and the duty-unpaid cigarettes have been handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigations.