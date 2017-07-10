3,700 Australian sheep offered for this year's Korban

SINGAPORE: A total of 3,700 sheep from Australia will be available at 25 mosques island-wide for Muslims performing the act of Korban this year, the Singapore Mosques Korban Committee (JKMS) announced on Monday (Jul 10).



The is up from 3,500 animals flown in last year for Korban, comprising 1,800 Australian sheep and 1,700 lambs from Ireland.



JKMS said that it has conducted trial imports of livestock from Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA)-approved countries like Ireland and Canada. This trial of alternative sources was part of its risk management plan for korban rites.



However, JKMS said it evaluated the trials and concluded that these alternative sources are "less viable as compared to our traditional source of livestock from Australia due to longer freight times".

This year, each sheep will be priced at S$485, down S$5 from 2016. The livestock will be brought in by approved vendor Big Foot Logistic.



Registration for this year's Korban is subject to availability on a first-come first-serve basis and will be open from Jul 11 to Aug 15.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The 25 mosques where Korban can be performed include Masjid Sultan, Masjid Assyakirin, Masjid Kampung Siglap and Masjid Al-Istighfar.