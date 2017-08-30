3,700 sheep arrive in Singapore for Hari Raya Haji

SINGAPORE: All 3,700 sheep which had been sold for Korban rites have arrived in Singapore ahead of the ritual to mark Hari Raya Haji, said the Singapore Mosques Korban Committee (JKMS) on Wednesday (Aug 30).

The sheep arrived from Australia on two flights, one on Monday and the other on Wednesday, JKMS said. They have been transported to 25 mosques that meet the Australian government's requirements for the export of livestock.



The mosques where Korban can be performed include Masjid Sultan, Masjid Assyakirin, Masjid Kampung Siglap and Masjid Al-Istighfar.

Hari Raya Haji this year falls on Sep 1.

In 2016, 121 sheep imported from Ireland for Hari Raya Haji were found dead on arrival. Post mortem findings indicated that heat stress was the cause of death.