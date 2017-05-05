3.7kg of heroin, cannabis seized at Woodlands Checkpoint; 3 Malaysians arrested

SINGAPORE: Three Malaysians have been arrested after heroin and cannabis with an estimated street value of S$307,000 was seized by officers at Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday (May 4).

According to a statement from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), officers seized about 3.7kg of heroin and 1kg of cannabis after finding a "suspicious bag" in a Malaysia-registered bus coming into Singapore.

"During the course of checks, a suspicious bag was found at the right side of the driver’s seat," said the statement. "The bag was opened in the presence of the three suspects and ICA officers uncovered some bundles, suspected to be controlled drugs."

It added that the Malaysian driver, 36, and two Malaysian men, aged 20 and 24, were subsequently arrested.



The bus that was used in the smuggling of drugs at Woodlands Checkpoint. (Photo: ICA)

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a follow-up operation, CNB officers also arrested a 35-year-old Singaporean woman and a 48-year-old Singaporean man on suspicion of being the intended recipients of the drugs. The two were arrested near Jalan Pelatok, off Upper Changi Road East.



CNB officers then raided their rented room in Jelan Pelatok and found about 260g of "ice", 130g of heroin, two "yaba" or methamphetamine tablets, a small amount of cannabis and a bottle of methadone.



If convicted of trafficking over 15g of heroin or 500g of cannabis, the men could face the death penalty.



Investigations are ongoing.