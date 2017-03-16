3 arrested for rioting near Petir Road

SINGAPORE: Three 18-year-olds were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting near Petir Road, police said on Thursday (Mar 16).

They had allegedly assaulted a 24-year-old man at about 7am last Saturday. Preliminary investigations showed that the assault took place after a dispute, police said in a news release.

Officers established the identities of the suspects and arrested two of them in Bukit Panjang. The third suspect was subsequently arrested in Choa Chu Kang, police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

If convicted, the three suspects each face up to seven years’ in jail and are also liable to be caned.