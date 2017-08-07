3 arrested for theft of personal mobility devices

SINGAPORE: Three male suspects, aged between 14 and 21, were arrested on Sunday (Aug 6) for suspected involvement in a series of thefts of personal mobility devices.

Police said in a news release on Monday that they had received several reports this month on the theft of these devices near Sims Drive, Aljunied Crescent and Haig Road along Geylang.

With the help of police cameras, officers managed to identify the three suspects who were subsequently arrested at Block 9 Eunos Crescent.

Two suspects, aged 17 and 21, will be charged on Tuesday and if found guilty, can be jailed up to three years, fined or both.

Investigations are still ongoing for the 14-year-old suspect.