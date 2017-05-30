3 arrested for wrecking porridge restaurant along Upper Serangoon Road

SINGAPORE: Two men and a woman between the ages of 40 and 53 have been arrested for wrecking a porridge restaurant along Upper Serangoon Road.



In a news release on Tuesday (May 30), police said that they received a report on Saturday about a group of people that threw and damaged items at 1012 Upper Serangoon Road.

The suspects had been captured on closed-circuit TV overturning a table at the eatery early on Saturday morning, apparently after a dispute over their bill.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identities of the suspects and arrested them on Monday and Tuesday.



Two of the suspects will be charged on Wednesday, police said.



If convicted for committing a rash act, the suspects can be jailed for up to six months or fined up to S$2,500, or both.



If convicted for mischief causing damages of S$500 or more, the suspects can be jailed for up to two years or fined, or both.



