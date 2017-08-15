3 Britons jailed for sexually assaulting woman at Carlton Hotel

SINGAPORE: Three British men accused of raping an intoxicated, unconscious woman at the Carlton Hotel last September were on Tuesday (Aug 15) sentenced to between five-and-a-half and six-and-a-half years' jail.

Khong Tam Thanh, 22, was sentenced to six years' jail and eight strokes of the cane. Vu Thai Son, 24, was given six-and-a-half years' jail and eight strokes of the cane. Both were convicted of two charges each - aggravated outrage of modesty and for molesting the victim.

Michael Le, 24, was sentenced to five-and-a-half years' jail and five strokes of the cane. He was convicted of one count of aggravated outrage of modesty.

Prosecutors had asked for seven years' jail and caning for Khong and Vu, and six years' jail and caning for Le.

The trio pleaded guilty to reduced charges of aggravated outrage of modesty on Monday.