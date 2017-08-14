3 Britons plead guilty to sexually assaulting woman at Carlton Hotel

SINGAPORE: Three British men accused of raping an intoxicated, unconscious woman at the Carlton Hotel last September pleaded guilty to reduced charges of aggravated outrage of modesty on Monday (Aug 14), four days into their trial.



The trio, who have sent individual letters of apology to the 23-year-old victim, will be sentenced on Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors are seeking seven years’ jail and caning for Khong Tam Thanh, 22, and Vu Thai Son, 24, who were convicted of two charges each. One is for aggravated outrage of modesty – for “wrongfully restraining” the victim while sexually assaulting her and and the other is for molesting her. As for Michael Le, 24, prosecutors are seeking six years’ jail and caning. He was convicted of one count of aggravated outrage of modesty.

The trio, who are of Vietnamese descent, admitted that they took turns to have sex with the intoxicated and unconscious woman on Sep 10, 2016, between 4am and 5am. “They objectified her and treated her like a thing to be used and abused, for their own selfish sexual gratification,” Deputy Public Prosecutor G Kannan said.

The High Court heard the trio and their friends had arrived in Singapore on Sep 9, 2016 for a bachelor party. The men headed to nightclub Zouk the next day, where another member of their group, Richard Ahn, met the victim. At her suggestion, Ahn took her back to his room at Carlton Hotel, where they had consensual sex before she fell asleep, drunk.

At about 4am, Richard let Khong into the room and left him alone with the woman. Khong admitted he molested her and sexually assaulted her. When the victim moved in her sleep, Khong restrained her by holding on to her wrists, the court heard. Khong left the room at 4.25am, leaving the door ajar for Vu, who entered two minutes later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vu admitted he got into bed with the victim, who was naked, and molested her. He then sexually assaulted her, pulling her back to him when she again moved in her sleep. Vu left the room at 4.50am. Le entered a minute later, pushing open the door Vu had left ajar.

Le said Vu had told him that he had just had sex with the victim, and told him that he should go to room 1660, where the victim was still asleep. Le admitted he sexually assaulted the woman, and restrained her by putting his arms over her to stop her from turning away.

The victim woke up suddenly and pushed Le away, demanding to know who he was. They had a “heated exchange” before Le left the room at about 5am, DPP Kannan told the court. The victim locked the door, only opening it for Ahn at about 5.20am.

The victim, suspecting that he was involved in what had happened to her, confronted Ahn before leaving the hotel over an hour later. She called a friend to pick her up, telling him that one of Ahn’s friends had had sex with her while she was asleep. She lodged a police report later that day.

Khong’s mobile phone records show he sent a flurry of messages to Ahn between 5.35am and 5.45am, asking him to “throw the doms (condoms) out the window”. This amounts to an obstruction of justice, DPP Kannan said, because Khong had “instigated” Ahn to get rid of objective evidence that he had had sex with the victim.

Vu, on the other hand, did not use a condom, exposing the victim to the risk of pregnancy or a sexually transmitted disease, DPP Kannan said.

Defence lawyer Shashi Nathan, who represented Khong, said his client is “not a reckless young boy, but a loving father”. What he did was “rash and reckless, and he’s regretted it since that day”, Mr Nathan said.

In a letter to the victim, Khong apologised for causing her “hurt and distress”. “What I did was wrong,” he wrote, offering S$5,000 in compensation, in the hopes that the money would “go a little way" in making things up to her.

Vu’s lawyer Kalidass Murugaiyan said the fact that Vu had come forward to admit is wrongdoing was a “significant” mitigating factor. The victim, who was unconscious throughout the assault, was not aware Vu had had sex with her.



In his letter, Vu apologised to the victim for “causing you so much unhappiness” and told her he deserved to be in jail. “I hope one day you can forgive me,” he wrote.

Mr Ramesh Tiwary, who represented Le, said this incident has “taught him a lesson he’ll never forget”. Le’s letter to the victim “speaks volumes of his remorse”, the lawyer said.