3 bus captains assaulted while on duty: Union

SINGAPORE: Three bus captains were assaulted while on duty on Saturday (Dec 31), with the assailant suspected to be the same person for all three incidents, according to the National Transport Workers' Union (NTWU).

In a Facebook post at about 11pm, Executive Secretary of the National Transport Workers' Union (NTWU) Melvin Yong said that a police report had been lodged.



"We urge the authorities to quickly identify and arrest the assailant/s," he said. "We would also like to appeal for any eye witnesses to the three incidents to come forward to assist in the investigation."



He added that bus captains "deserve our respect as they work hard to perform the important task of transporting our commuters safely to their destinations".



"Such acts of violence or any form of abuse towards our public transport workers should not be tolerated," said Mr Yong.

"As we welcome 2017, let us respect and appreciate every worker so that they can work in a safe and secure work environment."