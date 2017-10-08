3 cars involved in an accident along PIE, 1 person injured

SINGAPORE: Three cars were involved in an accident along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi near the Stevens Road and Whitley Road exit on Sunday (Oct 8).

The police were alerted to the incident at 4.56pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) dispatched an ambulance, and a 29-year-old woman was taken to the hospital conscious with minor injuries.

In a tweet at 5.04pm the Land Transport Authority warned of an accident on the PIE towards Changi Airport after the Stevens Road exit, and told motorists to avoid lane one.

In a later tweet at 5.28pm, it said that there was traffic congestion until Lornie Road.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

