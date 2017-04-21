3 charged over rioting at Clarke Quay that led to man's death

SINGAPORE: Three men were charged on Friday (Apr 21) in connection with an incident at Clarke Quay on Sunday that led to the death of a 32-year-old man.

According to court documents, Fino Foo, Terence Tan and Chen Wen Cai were charged on Friday. They are among nine suspects, aged between 20 and 30, arrested over the incident.

The suspects had attacked Mr Jeffrey Tan Jun Jie, 32, Mr Lim Soon Leng, 28, and Mr Xie Hui, 30, with metal rods on Apr 16, court documents showed. Mr Jeffrey Tan eventually succumbed to the injuries suffered during the attack.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Thursday that it received a call for assistance at 3E River Valley Road at about 4.13am on Sunday. The man was sent to the Singapore General Hospital and pronounced dead three days later on Wednesday at about 9.58am.



Three other suspects have already been charged in court in relation to the case, also with charges of rioting with a deadly weapon. Investigations against the remaining three are ongoing, police said.



If convicted with rioting with a deadly weapon, the suspects face a sentence of up to 10 years in jail and caning.