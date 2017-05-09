3 clinics investigated for errant claims under CHAS subsidy scheme

SINGAPORE: Three clinics have been served notices for making Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) claims for consultations and treatments which were not performed, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (May 9).

The clinics - Bedok Day & Night Clinic, Jurong Day & Night Clinic and MW Medical Centre (Cross Street) - will be given two weeks to provide a satisfactory explanation, failing which their CHAS participation will be suspended.



Under the CHAS scheme, Singaporeans from lower- to middle-income households as well as those from the Pioneer Generation can get subsidied rates for medical and dental care at participating clinics.

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the three clinics "had over a period of time made numerous non-compliant CHAS claims including claims for consultations and treatments which were not performed."

It added that if their participation in the subsidy scheme is suspended, doctors in the clinics can continue to provide medical treatment, but they will not not be able to submit CHAS claims on behalf of patients.

MOH said it takes "a serious view of such errant practices" and has referred the cases to the police. It will also be referring the doctors allegedly involved in these errant practices to the Singapore Medical Council for further investigations.

About 1.3 million Singaporeans are eligible for CHAS subsidies at about 960 general practitioners and 700 dental clinics islandwide, according to the ministry.

"MOH encourages CHAS patients to actively engage their doctors and dentists if they have any queries on their bills," it said in its news release.



Those who wish to check the subsidies claimed for them may do so on the CHAS website or call the CHAS hotline at 1800-275-2427.