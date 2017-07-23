3-day raid in Geylang leads to 60 arrests

SINGAPORE: Sixty suspects were arrested in Geylang for various offences during a three-day multi-agency joint operation that ended on Friday (Jul 21), police said in a news release on Sunday.

The operation, which covered the streets and hotels in Geylang, was led by Bedok Police Division and involved enforcement officers from the Singapore Customs, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Criminal Investigation Department and Health Sciences Authority, the release added.



"Four men were arrested for peddling contraband cigarettes and illegal sale of cough mixtures and tablets. The street value of items seized amounted to over S$11,000.

"Seven women were arrested for vice-related offences committed in residential units. Four men were also arrested for drug related offences," the statement said.



Another 44 men aged between 17 and 65 were arrested for promoting public gaming and gaming in public, and one 34-year-old male was arrested under the Secret Society Act, police added.



Investigations against all suspects are ongoing.