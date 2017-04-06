3 foreigners jailed 10 weeks for submitting forged academic certificates

SINGAPORE: Four foreigners have been charged for submitting forged academic certificates in their work pass applications, and three of them were sentenced to 10 weeks' jail, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Thursday (Apr 6).

Investigations showed that the four foreigners had used the forged certificates to fraudulently apply, obtain and renew their Employment Passes and S Passes, MOM said, adding that using these passes, they held jobs such as restaurant manager, assistant manager, chef and facility executive.

Two men from India, aged 35 and 27, and a 24-year-old Vietnamese man were sentenced to jail. The last accused, a 28-year-old Filipino woman, will have her case mentioned in court on Apr 27, it added.

MOM said 73 foreigners were convicted and permanently barred from working in Singapore in 2015 and 2016.

“Using forged educational certificates to obtain work passes is a serious offence. We will prosecute the foreigners and permanently bar them from working in Singapore,” said Mr Kandhavel Periyasamy, director of Employment Inspectorate at MOM’s Foreign Manpower Management Division.

Under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, anyone submitting forged academic certificates may be fined up to S$20,000, and/or imprisoned for up to two years.