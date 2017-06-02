3 heavy vehicles collide on AYE; 2 injured

SINGAPORE: Two people were injured in a collision involving three heavy vehicles on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Friday (Jun 2).

The accident involved a trailer, a tipper truck and a lorry, and took place at about 4pm. It affected two lanes of the AYE towards Tuas, near the Benoi Road exit.



The 62-year-old driver of the tipper truck was trapped in his seat, and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers had to extricate him using hydraulic tools.

He and the 56-year-old driver of the lorry were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, police said.

Video posted on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page showed the front part of the lorry wedged under the loading bucket of the tipper truck. The cabin of the tipper truck meantime, was smashed against the right side of the trailer.

The police are investigating the accident.



