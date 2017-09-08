3 injured after 5-vehicle accident along PIE

SINGAPORE: Three people were taken to hospital after an accident involving five vehicles along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday morning (Sep 8).

This happened along the stretch before Paya Lebar exit towards Tuas, causing a traffic jam. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at around 10.35am.

Out of the five cars involved in the accident, two were taxis, said the police.

They added that three women were injured - a 27-year-old taxi passenger and two others, aged 27 and 31, who were in the cars. All were taken conscious to Raffles Hospital.

The accident caused heavy traffic along the expressway with congestion stretching up to the Bedok North Avenue 3 exit.

Road users were earlier alerted by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a tweet to avoid the first two lanes of the PIE before the Paya Lebar exit.

Accident on PIE (towards Tuas) before Paya Lebar Rd. Avoid lanes 1 and 2 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) September 8, 2017





Live traffic camera feeds of Bedok North and Eunos flyover along the PIE showed that the stretch was still congested, an hour after the accident happened.