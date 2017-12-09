3 injured after car crashes into market in Marine Terrace

SINGAPORE: Three people were injured after a car crashed into a market in Marine Terrace on Saturday (Dec 9), the Police said in statement.

The incident occurred at around 12.30pm involving a car and three pedestrians at Block 50A Marine Terrace.

All three pedestrians were injured and conveyed to Changi General Hospital, and one of them was in an unconscious state, said the Police.



Images circulating on social media showed a white car which crashed into a florist’s stall at the market.

Police investigations are ongoing.



