3 injured after car crashes through road divider in Yishun

SINGAPORE: Three people were injured after two cars collided along Yishun Avenue 1 on Tuesday (Nov 14) morning, causing one to crash through a road divider.

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving two cars along Yishun Avenue 1 towards Seletar West Link at 7.15am.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the two cars were in a collision before one of them skidded and crashed into the road divider.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said three people were conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police said that two women and a man were injured.

CNA understands that the two women have been discharged but the man is still being treated at the hospital. Their injuries are believed to be not life-threatening.

Police investigations are ongoing.