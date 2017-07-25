3 injured after SBS Transit bus ploughs into motorcycles at Pasir Panjang

SINGAPORE: Three people were injured and sent to hospital after an SBS Transit bus crashed into motorcycles along Pasir Panjang Road on Thursday (Jul 20), said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).



In a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday, the service 10 bus was standing stationary behind the motorcycles at a junction when the driver suddenly drove off and ran them over, beating the red light.

Several of the motorcyclists can be seen jumping out of the way. As the bus drives ahead, the driver of the car behind the bus was seen parking at the traffic light and emerging from his vehicle to provide assistance.





SCDF said the three casualties were sent to National University Hospital for treatment.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to SBS Transit for comments.