3 injured after SBS Transit bus ploughs into motorcycles at Pasir Panjang

SINGAPORE: Three people were injured and sent to hospital after an SBS Transit bus crashed into four motorcycles along Pasir Panjang Road towards West Coast Road on Thursday (Jul 20),authorities said.



In a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday, the service 10 bus can be seen stationary behind the motorcycles at a junction when it suddenly moved off and ran over the motorcycles, beating the red light.

Several of the motorcyclists can be seen jumping out of the way. As the bus ploughed ahead, the driver of the car behind the bus can be seen parking at the traffic light area and emerging from his vehicle to provide assistance.





The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the casualties were sent to National University Hospital. Altogether, four motorcycles were involved. The three injured were conscious when sent for treatment, police said, adding that the incident was being investigated.

SBS Transit said in an email to Channel NewsAsia that it was "continuing to render assistance" to the two injured motorcyclists and a pillion rider.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We were at the hospital that day following the incident and all three of them received outpatient treatment," said senior vice-president for corporate communications Tammy Tan.

"We apologise to affected commuters and road users for the inconvenience caused," she said, adding that the company was assisting police in investigations.