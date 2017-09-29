3 injured in accident involving wild boar at Lentor Avenue

This is the second traffic incident involving wild boars in two days on Singapore roads.

SINGAPORE: Three people were injured after a car accident involving a wild boar at Lentor Avenue on Friday morning (Sep 29).



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident along Lentor Avenue at 7am. Three people were conscious when they were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, SCDF added.

This is the second traffic incident involving wild boars in two days on Singapore roads, after one turned up at the Ayer Rajah Expressway on Thursday morning. A motorcyclist and his pillion were hurt in the accident.



For Friday's accident, a picture posted by a Facebook user Jason Soon showed a damaged black car adjacent to the wild boar, which was seen lying on the floor motionless.

