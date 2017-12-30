3 injured in accident near Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal

SINGAPORE: Three men were taken to hospital on Saturday morning (Dec 30) after the car they were travelling in overturned following an accident with a lorry.

Police said they were alerted to the incident involving two cars and a lorry at about 7.45am. All three men, aged between 23 to 25, were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, police said.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it sent three ambulances to the scene of the accident along Tanah Merah Coast Road. Channel NewsAsia understands that the men suffered lacerations and abrasions from the accident.

A photo of the accident circulating on social media showed a badly damaged, overturned car. Its bumper had also fallen off and laid a distance away.



Police say investigations are ongoing.