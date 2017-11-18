3 injured in multi-vehicle collision on PIE

SINGAPORE: Three people were injured in a chain collision along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday afternoon (Nov 18). Channel NewsAsia understands that eight vehicles were involved.

The accident happened along the stretch before the Eunos exit, in the direction of Changi Airport. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at around 3.20pm.

Two people were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) while another person was taken to Changi General Hospital.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the two at KKH was a mother and her daughter, both of whom suffered minor injuries.

The accident caused heavy traffic along PIE, with congestion stretching up till the Central Expressway (CTE) at one point.



The congestion lasted for at least two hours, according to twitter alerts by the Land Transport Authority.

Accident on PIE (towards Changi Airport) before Jalan Eunos with congestion till CTE. Avoid lane 1 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) November 18, 2017





Heavy Traffic on PIE (towards Changi Airport) before Jalan Eunos — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) November 18, 2017





Channel NewsAsia has contacted the police for more information.