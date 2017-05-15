3 lauded for helping police detain suspected robber at Simpang Bedok

SINGAPORE: Three members of the public have been praised by the police for playing "an important role" in helping to detain a 16-year-old suspected of robbing a man along Bedok Road.



At about 2.40am on Sunday (May 14), the teenager allegedly punched his 58-year-old victim and robbed him of his camera, said the police in a news release on Monday, adding that the two had agreed to meet up for a transaction involving the camera.

Three passersby - Mr Chan Seang You, Ms Kammy Goh and another woman who did not want to be named - noticed the commotion and chased down the suspect.



Mr Chan told Channel NewsAsia that he and Ms Goh were at the Simpang Bedok carpark when they saw the suspect running away from the victim who was shouting for help.



The pair gave chase and cornered the suspect behind a car, which was when the teenager pulled out a knife.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"In fear for our safety, we took a step back and tried to talk to him to buy some time," said Mr Chan. "We were waiting for more people to join us in stopping him. When the other lady turned up, the suspect dropped his knife and we took it away from him."

Mr Chan added that the three of them then made the suspect lie face down, while waiting for the police to arrive.

"They have played an important role in the speedy arrest of the suspect," said the police.

Investigations against the suspect are ongoing.