3 lorries collide on CTE; driver trapped behind wheel

SINGAPORE: A 62-year-old lorry driver was trapped behind the wheel in an accident involving three lorries along the Central Expressway towards Seletar Expressway on Monday afternoon (Jun 12).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident, which took place before the Yio Chu Kang exit at about 1.15pm.

The front of his lorry was crushed by the impact, and SCDF officers arrived to find the man trapped in the seat of his vehicle. He had to be extricated using hydraulic tools.



The driver had leg injuries, an SCDF spokesperson said, adding that the man was conscious when he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

SCDF sent two fire engines, two fire bikes, a Red Rhino, a support vehicle and an ambulance to the scene, it said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police investigations are ongoing.