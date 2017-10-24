3 men arrested for setting off fireworks in Yishun

SINGAPORE: Three men have been arrested for allegedly setting off fireworks from the top of a multi-storey carpark in Yishun, said the police in a news release on Tuesday (Oct 24).



This happened on Oct 18, which was the Deepavali holiday. Police said they were alerted just after midnight to loud sounds coming from the top deck of the multi-storey car park at Block 419A Yishun Avenue 11.



The sounds were believed to be that of fireworks being set off.

Images and video of the fireworks were posted on social media.

The three suspects, aged between 30 and 32, were arrested on Monday and Tuesday. Investigations are ongoing, police said.

Anyone convicted of discharging dangerous fireworks can be fined between S$2,000 and S$10,000 and/or jailed up to two years.

Last Friday, a man was also arrested for setting off fireworks in Ang Mo Kio.

The use of fireworks in Singapore was first regulated in 1969 when lighting fireworks during Chinese New Year celebrations became a serious public issue, causing fires in some cases.



Stricter laws were then imposed. In 1972, a total ban on the use of fireworks was put in place under the Dangerous Fireworks Act. Exceptions are granted for certain events where appropriate safety precautions have been adopted.