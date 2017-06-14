3 men arrested for unlawful entry into Singapore

SINGAPORE: The police coast guard arrested three men for trying to illegally enter Singapore via the sea off Changi on Wednesday morning (Jun 14).

The men - aged between 23 and 38 - were arrested after the police coast guard officers intercepted their "unknown craft" in Singapore waters off Changi at around 7.30am. The men did not have valid travel documents and were arrested for unlawful entry into Singapore.

Twenty-four duty unpaid cartons and four packets of cigarettes were also seized from them.

The penalties for overstaying or illegal entry are a jail term of up to six months plus a minimum of three strokes of the cane, while the penalties for illegal departure are a fine of up to S$2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.