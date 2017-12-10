3 men arrested for unlawful entry into Singapore

SINGAPORE: The police coast guard arrested three men for trying to enter Singapore illegally on Saturday (Dec 9) evening.

The men - aged between 22 and 29 - were detected swimming towards Singapore from Malaysia at about 10.58pm on Saturday.

Both land and sea resources were deployed to apprehend the three men, the police said in a news release on Sunday. They were then intercepted and arrested for unlawful entry into Singapore under the Immigration Act.

The penalties for illegal entry are a jail term of up to six months plus a minimum three strokes of the cane, the police added.