3 men jailed over fake Ed Sheeran concert passes

SINGAPORE: Three men were each sentenced to four weeks' jail on Tuesday (Nov 28) for using forged Ed Sheeran concert passes when the singer-songwriter was performing in Singapore earlier this month.

Briton Martin Joseph Keane, 60, and two New Zealanders Michael Stanton Hardgrave, 30, and Scott Fabian Antony Penk, 34, collectively managed to get more than S$2,000 in fees from fans whom they took into the concert venue using the fake passes.

Keane was given fake access passes by a man called Paul Cosgrove and used the passes to bring people into the Singapore Indoor Stadium.



He collected S$1,000 from four people as a fee to enter the concert venue, and later split the money equally with Cosgrove.



Some of the money was spent on drinks and accommodation, he said.

Keane was later caught by the venue's security when he tried to bring in a third group of people.

Both Hardgrave and Penk also used forged passes to bring fans in to the stadium, collecting a total of S$1,050 in fees from different groups of fans.



Cosgrove, 56, an Australian, was charged on Tuesday with allegedly engaging in a conspiracy with Keane and another Briton Luke Simon McKay, 49, to pass off these forged passes as genuine.



McKay was charged alongside the trio earlier this month and is currently assisting with investigations.