3 missing siblings found after going missing for days

SINGAPORE: Three siblings, aged 9 to 14, who have been missing since Saturday (Aug 5) have been found after a search of more than three days.

In an appeal for information on Monday, the police said 9-year-old Mohammad Syahrul Ezlan Roslan, 13-year-old Nabila Natasya Roslan and 14-year-old Md Tajuddin Roslan were last seen at Block 121 Bukit Merah Lane 1 at noon.

Md Tajuddin was last seen wearing black jeans and a grey jacket, while Nabila Natasya was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. Mohammad Syahrul Exlan was in a blue Queenstown Camp shirt and blue shorts.

In an update late Monday, police said Mohammad Syahrul Exlan and Nabila Natasya had been located. On Tuesday morning, they updated that Md Tajuddin had also been found.